NY law will allow temporary retail permits for new NYC bars and restaurants – Telemundo New York (47)

New York will now allow temporary retail permits to be issued for bars and restaurants opening in New York City, putting these businesses on the same level as businesses in the rest of the state.

This thanks to a new legislative package signed on Wednesday by New York Governor Kathy Hochul, which seeks to allow these companies to open faster.

The legislation also allows new temporary manufacturing permits to be issued to New York State wineries, breweries, cider houses and distilleries that are awaiting final approval of their manufacturing license, so that they can operate and serve customers while their application full is pending.

These bills work to streamline new business start-ups. Under current law, New York City businesses cannot obtain temporary liquor licenses and the State Alcoholic Beverage Authority (SLA) can only grant permanent alcoholic beverage licenses, which are subject to a lengthy review process.

Under the legislation, the SLA will now be able to grant temporary liquor licenses to certain New York City businesses, which only take about 30 days to process, depending on the type of application. This will also help the restaurant industry, which makes a third of its income from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

In order to strengthen small businesses in the liquor manufacturing industry, the legislation allows the SLA to grant temporary licenses to qualifying companies, including many craft beverage manufacturers.

Licenses typically take six months to process and this waiting period makes it even more risky to open a new business in this sector. Under this new legislation, companies can apply for a temporary license that allows them to open while awaiting final approval, avoiding the accumulated costs of renting and maintaining after assembling the location and equipment.

The New York State liquor manufacturing industry accounted for more than $ 5 billion in revenue in 2018. Despite the economic downturn, it offered lawmakers an opportunity to reexamine laws that could interfere with entrepreneurship.

By facilitating this step in the SLA approval process, the industry is expected to grow over the next several years. By removing wait times and hurdles to get started, these new laws will fuel the industry’s upward momentum and encourage more small businesses to start new wineries, breweries, ciders, and distilleries in New York State.

The liquor manufacturing industry will also be supported by the restaurant industry as it emerges from a similar state due to the pandemic. “Let’s raise a glass to the great bars, restaurants, breweries and other small businesses that are a vital part of the New York economy,” said Governor Hochul. “As we continue to fight the pandemic, we must also ensure that we protect our economy, and this legislation will reduce red tape and bring more customers to the door as soon as possible to help small businesses recover.”