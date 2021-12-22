NYC opens free COVID-19 testing sites in Harlem, Washington Heights and the Bronx – Telemundo New York (47)

New York City has opened a number of pop-up sites for free COVID-19 PCR testing in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases across all five boroughs, Congressman Adriano Espaillat announced Wednesday.

In collaboration with SOMOS Medical Group, local small businesses and organizations in the district, beginning December 22, New York City residents and their families can attend any of the test sites below in Harlem, Washington Heights and The Bronx to get tested.

You do not need to make an appointment to go to these testing sites.

Here the new sites:

HARLEM

Wednesday, December 29 to Friday, December 31 and from Monday, January 3 to Tuesday, January 4

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

300 West 114th Street New York, NY, 10026

THE BRONX

Wednesday January 5 to Friday January 7 and Monday January 10 to Tuesday January 11

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

135 W Kingsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY, 10468

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS