Omar Chaparro confuses Maca Carriedo with Adal Ramones?

The new look of Adal Ramones was the butt of mockery Omar chaparro, because at 60 the host of ‘Otro Rollo’ decided to venture with a very radical change in his hair.

The followers of Adal Ramones have applauded the transformation of the driver, who is preparing to launch a comedy show with Adrián Uribe.

His change of look caused great admiration among his followers, who wrote: “You age like a good wine”; “Your hair tone suits you”; even the same interpreter of ‘Pedro Infante’ commented to him with some fire emojis, referring to the fact that he looks very good.

In a recent social media post, Omar Chaparro published a postcard in which he appears with Adal Ramones, Adrián Uribe and the producer, Nadir Assis Symonds, in what appears to be a warm gathering between friends.

It was Omar who wrote next to the postcard: “Dining with Adrián Uribe, Nadir Assis and with Maca Carriedo. Sorry Adal Ramones, But isn’t it a bit like it? ”wrote Omar.

The comment immediately unleashed laughter among his followers and even some celebrities such as Kalimba and Yurem reacted to the joke about the new look of the driver.