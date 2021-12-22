Ombudsman investigates irregularities in Medicine

Ángel Gabilondo, Ombudsman.
The Ombudsman has opened an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the admission process to study the degree in Medicine in Spanish universities. At the moment, it maintains an ex officio complaint on this matter that is in the process of being processed. Specifically, the case study is being carried out in the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid and information has been requested from the Ministry of Universities.
Medical Writing Accesses the notification sent by the Ombudsman informing those affected of the initiation of the investigation. In the letter, the institution acknowledges that “For more than a decade, complaints have been received intermittently in which reference is also made to the difficulties that occur at each beginning of the academic year ”in the admission processes of students to Spanish public universities for the completion of studies at the Medicine degree, “Especially since there are many applicants who remain on the waiting lists for months to access these studies.”
The Ombudsman understands that this situation means that students continue to “Situation of uncertainty” on dates in which some universities have completed the enrollment period and even started the academic year. In addition, in others there continue to be discharges and discharges, given the large number of students who for several years have applied for a place to start these teachings in numerous universities simultaneously, “In accordance with the current university access system”.
What does the regulation say about access to the Degree in Medicine?
Royal Decree 412/2014, of June 6, establishes the basic regulations for admission procedures to official university studies in Grade and confers to the universities the faculty to establish the admission procedures, and to the General Conference on University Policy “Ensure the right of students to attend different universities.”
This standard also states that “no public university may leave previously offered vacancies while there are applications for them, which forces to make continuous and successive calls to the applicants on the waiting list until all the places are filled ”.
In his brief, the Ombudsman maintains that, in the same way, all this leads to produce “The late incorporation of students to classes in a high percentage of cases”, when the academic year is already advanced, as well as other unfavorable consequences, “not only for students, but also for university centers.”
These difficulties led in the past to the implementation of various actions by the Ombudsman, and the adoption of measures by the ministries involved, “Some of which did not complete their implementation and, therefore, these situations continue to occur at the beginning of each academic year”.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend that the reader be consulted with any health-related question with a healthcare professional.