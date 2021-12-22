Ombudsman investigates irregularities in Medicine

The Ombudsman has opened an investigation into the alleged irregularities in the admission process to study the degree in Medicine in Spanish universities. At the moment, it maintains an ex officio complaint on this matter that is in the process of being processed. Specifically, the case study is being carried out in the Rey Juan Carlos University of Madrid and information has been requested from the Ministry of Universities.

Medical Writing Accesses the notification sent by the Ombudsman informing those affected of the initiation of the investigation. In the letter, the institution acknowledges that “For more than a decade, complaints have been received intermittently in which reference is also made to the difficulties that occur at each beginning of the academic year ”in the admission processes of students to Spanish public universities for the completion of studies at the Medicine degree, “Especially since there are many applicants who remain on the waiting lists for months to access these studies.”

The Ombudsman understands that this situation means that students continue to “Situation of uncertainty” on dates in which some universities have completed the enrollment period and even started the academic year. In addition, in others there continue to be discharges and discharges, given the large number of students who for several years have applied for a place to start these teachings in numerous universities simultaneously, “In accordance with the current university access system”.