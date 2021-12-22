Orbelín Pineda could return to Cruz Azul due to problems in Celta de Vigo

Orbelín Pineda is in a moment of uncertainty in Spain after the president of Celta de Vigo confirmed his signing, although they still cannot register him.

December 22, 2021 · 2:29 PM

The figure of Orbelín Pineda continues to be one of the pieces that draws attention among Cruz Azul fans despite having left without leaving money in the club’s coffers to join the ranks of Celta de Vigo for free.

The Wizard He found himself at the center of criticism in Liga MX for having left without leaving money in the coffers of the cement entity while waiting for his link with the institution to end to sign directly with the Spanish club as a free agent.

However, problems began to emerge in the last hours when the sports director and the president of the Spanish entity showed problems to place him among those registered to play La Liga Santander.

Given the overpopulation of foreign players with footballers such as Franco Cervi, Thiago Galhardo and Renato Tapia, Orbelín cannot be registered and generates problems in the structuring of the squad.

It is for this reason that rumors began to circulate about the possibility that managers plan to give a loan to a club that yearns to have the services of the midfielder.

At the moment, the rumors do not finish to clarify the situation and, although the reports indicate that the Spanish managers plan to give a loan to some of the foreign footballers, at the moment there are no signs that this will happen.