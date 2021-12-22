PGR: Alexis Medina wanted to bring illegal tenders to Guatemala and met with President Giammattei Falla

Santo Domingo, RD.

The accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez met with the current president of Guatemala, Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei Falla, when he was in the position of president-elect, with the “interest of doing business” in that country.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, in its brief of formal accusation of the Antipulpo case, says that at the end of October 2019 there was a meeting between Medina Sánchez (brother of the then Dominican President Danilo Medina) and Giammattei Falla in the Dominican Republic.

It was a lunch at “Chozza”, a restaurant located in Punta Cana, where the defendant Antonio Florentino also participated; also Alejandro Dávila Muñoz.

The accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez is designated as a partner of Manuel Baldizón, former candidate for the presidency of Guatemala. "And who intended to replicate the same model of the illegal tenders, with the support of powerful political sectors of Guatemala that have been identified by the investigation, but that for reasons of the ongoing investigation strategy are not detailed in the present accusation," says the accusation deposited in court and to which the Listín Diario has had access.

“The Dominican Republic has requested international legal cooperation in order to investigate the scope of the implications for society outside the Dominican Republic,” the accusatory brief states.

