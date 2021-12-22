PGR says Treasury, Budget, Oisoe and Comptroller’s Office joined forces for fraudulent payments to Alexis Medina

The Ministry of Finance, the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic and the General Budget Office are part of the financial organizations of the State that have conspired to benefit Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, as stated in the accusation of the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) of the case Antipulpo.

The PGR establishes that said organizations received instructions from the Executive Power to certify the contracts and place the funds for payment to the suppliers.

“Together with the Minister of Finance, Donald Guerrero, and the Director of Budget, Luis Reyes, the Comptroller General of the Republic, Daniel Omar Caamano, and the director of the OISOE, Francisco Pagán joined forces to make fraudulent payments to Domedical, with the clear objective of benefiting the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez”Says the prosecution.

Process

The report details that the defendant Víctor Encarnación and the investigated Fernando Crisóstomo were in charge of locating the contracts and acting as intermediaries between the contract holders and the contractors they were going to equip. When the partial credit assignment of the contract was notified, the Legal Department made the change orders to execute said assignment of credit in the locality and in the hospital that was required.

“A case that describes this conduct is the contract for the equipment of the Luis Morillo King hospital, which was executed in 10 hospitals, with the change orders; in this way a new contract was born, backed by the assigned mother contract ”, explains the accusation.

According to the PGR, Pagán requested the payments at the Office of the Comptroller General of the Republic and after approximately a month of the request the comptroller returned all the files, but that return did not reach the OISOE but was sent to the Ministry of Finance.

“(…) Those contracts had been returned because the dates had to be adulterated, worked with a different modality to be able to pay it, and it is in this context that contracts and cubations were adulterated to pay for the Treasury.”, Specifies the accusation.

The accusation indicates that those named conspired to pay the sum of nine hundred twenty-two million, seventy-four thousand eight hundred forty-eight and 60 cents (RD $ 922,074,848.60).