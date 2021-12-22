PLD deputy spokesman qualifies as “perversity” that MP mentions Danilo in the Anti-Octopus file

The spokesman for the PLD deputies, Gustavo Sánchez, considered it “a perversity” to mention the former president Danilo Medina in aired actions in court.

Sánchez, also a member of the Political Committee of the Dominican Liberation Party, rejected the media hint that former president Danilo Medina is responsible for the individual action of each member of his family or officials who were part of his government.

Sánchez, specified that it is up to the courts of the Republic to determine the individual responsibility of each accused.

“I see with great concern the fact that the Public Ministry wants to sanction. Their function is to impute and send the files to the courts, ”emphasized Sánchez, when interviewed on the El Despertador program.

He said that both the general director of Persecution of the Public Ministry, Yeni Berenice Reynoso, and the head of Pepca, Wilson Camacho, have wanted to assert power on the basis of identifying people linked to the PLD in alleged acts of corruption.

“If they are not politicians to answer politically, then who are they answering to,” said the legislator, referring to the statements offered yesterday by Yeni Berenice, who said that anyone who wants political discussions should look for politicians.

Sánchez stated that some 15 officials have been dismissed for alleged acts of corruption and that, however, the Public Ministry has not made any charges.

He reiterated that at the moment there is a media condemnation against the former officials of the Danilo Medina government. “The moment a defendant is taken to court in a very marked way with a protective helmet and bulletproof vest, he already has a stigma, however, in turn, defendants from another political organization are brought to court in shorts and flip-flops” .

He clarified that they are not asking that they not be charged and punished, but we would like to assert that the Public Ministry cannot have the decision to present all these accusations as if it were a chapter of a soap opera ”.

PLD bench removal

The deputies of the Dominican Liberation Party left the ordinary session on Tuesday, after showing their outrage at the mention made by the Public Ministry to former president Danilo Medina, in case it is aired in court.