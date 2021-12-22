Population decreases 1.6% in just one year – Telemundo New York (47)

New York’s population continues to decline. In just one year the state lost 319,000 residents, or 1.6% of the population.

According to preliminary Census data released Tuesday, the drastic drop in residents occurred between July 2020 and July 2021.

New York in the past year also recorded a net loss of 352,185 of its population due to national migration, the Census reported.

This is the second year in a row that New York has led the population decline of every state in the country, as people who left for other states reached 352,185 over the past year. The decline was slightly offset by new births and immigration, the report said.

According to the report, New York’s population loss is notably greater than the combined population declines seen in Illinois, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, the District of Columbia, Michigan, New Jersey and Ohio.

In contrast, Texas experienced the biggest jump in its population, which increased by 1.1% or 310,288 people.

New York’s population problems have had a huge impact. For one thing, he lost a seat in Congress. It has also caused a drop in college enrollment at SUNY and contributed to a worker shortage.

Business organizations blame the exodus on taxes as high as skyscrapers, as states like Texas and Florida do not impose a state tax on their residents.

“Addressing the exodus from the Empire State must be a top priority for our leaders in 2022,” Justin Wilcox, CEO of Upstate United, said in a statement. “Our immigration crisis adds to the burden on the remaining residents and threatens our ongoing recovery efforts. We need Governor Hochul to address this issue and grow New York in the right direction. “

The report indicates that most of the decline in New York’s population has occurred in the upstate.

The Census said the national population growth of just 392,665, or 0.1%, was the lowest rate since the nation’s founding, and attributed the slowdown to declining net international migration, declining fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York is the fourth largest state in the nation, behind California, Texas, and Florida. It also had the fourth highest number of COVID deaths at approximately 58,650 since it became the first epicenter of the virus in March 2020.

“Population growth has slowed for years due to lower birth rates and declining net international migration, all while death rates are increasing due to the country’s aging population,” he said in a statement. statement Kristie Wilder, a demographer with the Census Bureau.

“Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this combination has resulted in a historically slow rate of growth,” he added.

Florida surpassed New York in 2014 as the third most populous state in the nation, and the gap continues to widen.

New York’s population fell below 20 million to 19.8 million this year, while Florida grew by about 1%, or by more than 211,000 new residents, as it led the nation in national migration, records showed.

Overall, the South was the most populous of the four regions of the nation, comprising 38% of the total national population. It was also the only region that had positive net internal migration between 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, the Northeast is the least populated of the four regions and had a drop of 365,795 residents over the past year.