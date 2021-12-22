Potro Gutiérrez Announces Changes; confirms Ramiro Rocca as a starter against Olimpia and reports three new players with a flu condition

2021-12-22

“Ramiro is going to start. His hierarchy has to put it there. He is an important player, the goal scorer of the team and is a danger at all times. That effect should be felt by the rival team more than us, ”commented the DT, who will gather with his entire team on Wednesday afternoon.

This Wednesday in a chat with TEN , the Mexican confirmed to his goal scorer in optimal conditions to start as a starter and he hopes that this effect will be felt by the opposing team.

The changes in the titular formation of Real España are obligatory. The recovery of Argentine forward Ramiro Iván Rocca makes the coach Raul Gutierrez make the first swap in relation to the game they played against Olympia the previous Sunday at the National Stadium.

The DT announces that there could be more variants, however it does not anticipate if this will happen since it will wait until the last day to confirm that the establishment in the sanitary issue is well. “We are going to wait for the theme of the flu, but practically there will not be many changes, I will wait who is and who is not.

A FLU OUTBREAK ON THE PLANT

The disease presented on Sunday by Rocca It has not been exclusive to the Argentine, in the squad there are several players who fell next to him as the attacker Carlos Bernárdez and Kevin Álvarez, but all are recovered and ready to play like the gaucho.

But nevertheless, Colt Gutierrez reported in TEN that this Wednesday in the last training session three other players presented the same symptoms as Rocca.

“There is a flu outbreak, today I had three players with the same symptoms as Arnold Barahona, Jorge Castrillo, Carlos” Chapetilla “Mejía, but from the main squad we hope that everyone is out,” he said.

READ: POTRO ASSURES THAT HE WILL CONTINUE IN REAL SPAIN FOR ONE MORE YEAR

And he added: Rocca It is already 3-4 days, tomorrow it will be: just like Carlos Bernández who is 100% recovered and Kevin Álvarez who is the one who recovered the fastest, hopefully no more soldiers will fall ”, he confides.

Of course, the club has biosafety protocols activated: “These are circumstances, we have been applying the necessary protocol to prevent it from spreading, sometimes they are out of our control, although now we have it under control,” he confides.