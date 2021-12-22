prizes, where to see it and memorable announcements

Man wins the lottery for the sixth time 1:02

(CNN Spanish) – The Christmas Lottery is one of the most anticipated random events by the Spanish every year. It is held every December 22, so the 2021 edition will take place this Wednesday.

We are just a few hours away from it being done, so here we leave you everything you need to know.

Since when is the Christmas Lottery celebrated?

It is one of the events with the longest tradition of Christmas in Spain because it has been taking place since 1812.

Other names

It is mostly known as the Christmas Lottery, but it also bears the name of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw and is even called “El Gordo”, the latter in reference to the jackpot of the draw.

Where is it taking place and where will I be able to see it from a distance?

The Christmas Lottery takes place at the Teatro Real in Madrid. Unlike the 2020 edition, this year there will be face-to-face assistance in the theater, although with strict sanitary measures for the covid-19, which range from contact tracing to the prohibition of moving, eating and removing the mask within the enclosure , according to Radio Televisión Española (RTVE).

For those who want to witness the draw remotely, there are several options:

The lottery start time is 9:00 am (local time); however, the broadcast will begin at 8:25 am.

How much is awarded in prizes and how do I know if I won?

According to RTVE, the 2021 edition of the Christmas Lottery will deliver a total of 2,408 million euros in prizes.

“El Gordo will be endowed with 4,000,000 euros per series, that is, 400,000 euros to the tenth, while the winner of the second prize will pocket 1,250,000 euros per series (125,000 euros to the tenth). The third prize is endowed with 50,000 euros to the tenth; the two rooms with 20,000 euros and the eight fifths with 6,000 euros to the tenth, “says RTVE.

“La pedrea, famous for its” miiiiil eurossss “sound that the Niños del San Ildefonso sing, distributes 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros to the series (100 euros for the tenth). The numbers before and after the Jackpot also have a prize, with 20,000 euros; for the second prize, with 12,500 euros; and for the third prize, with 9,600 euros, “he adds.

If you want to review a table with all the prizes, you can click here to see the breakdown of each one.

To find out if you were one of the winners, click here and, once on the website, you just have to write your number. That search engine will also tell you if you accumulated other prizes and how much you won in total.

Number, tenth, banknote, series

For people who are not from Spain or who have never participated in this giveaway, it can be somewhat confusing to understand the terms used for the giveaway, so here is a summary:

People who participate in the Christmas Lottery can choose a number ranging from 00000 to 99999

A ticket it contains 10 times the same number and is priced at 200 euros; each of those times it is called tenth, as it is a tenth of the ticket, and can be purchased for 20 euros

Each of the bills is serialized in a different way. In total, there are 172 series per ticket (so we could say that a ticket is equal to a different series)

That is, if each banknote includes the same number 10 times but there are 172 different versions (series) of that banknote, we have 1,720 tenths available for purchase with the same number, but every 172 tenths the series changes

In simpler words, there are 172 different versions (series) for each of the 100,000 numbers available to choose from (00000 to 99999)

So, in total, the Christmas Lottery offers 172,000,000 tickets for sale

So, for example, if in “El Gordo” 4,000,000 euros are delivered per series, and if each series of a ticket has 10 tenths, the people with the tenth winner would take 400,000 euros (regardless of the series). Now imagine that you bought the entire ticket with the same number ten times (one series): in that case you would take the 4,000,000 euros.

The most emotional announcements of the Christmas Lottery

One of the most characteristic things about the giveaway is its annual announcement. In the 2021 edition, the title of the ad was ‘We share luck with whom we share life’.

According to RTVE, said advertisement represents “two fundamental values: solidarity and generosity.” In this commercial, residents of a town carry out a “chain of tenths”: they give a tenth as a surprise to members of their community.

Do you remember that there are 1,720 tenths of the same number (divided into 172 bills of 172 different series)? What if everyone in town had the same winning number? That’s right: total joy, as seen in the ad.

Just like this one, there are other memorable Christmas Lottery announcements. RTVE made a list of them and you can see them, one by one, by clicking here.