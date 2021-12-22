Procter & Gamble Recalls 30 Hair Products Containing a Carcinogenic Chemical | Health

Admin 1 day ago Business Leave a comment 66 Views

Procter & Gamble has decided recall 30 hair spray products, including many dry shampoos and conditioners, noting that the products They may contain benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer.

This is the second product recall by Procter & Gamble in the last month, this time including some of the brands: Pantene, Herbal Essences, Hair Food, Old Spice and Aussie.

P&G affirmed through a statement that the affected products mostly did not expose the population to levels of benzene high enough to represent a health risk, they confirmed that they have not received reports of adverse effects caused by their products, but that they still thus they would go ahead with the withdrawal of the products for prevention.

“Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral ingestion, or through skin contact, and can result in cancer, including leukemia and bone marrow cancer, as well as potentially life-threatening blood disorders.”the statement read.

Procter & Gamble Recalls Several Old Spice and Secret Deodorants Containing a Carcinogenic Chemical

Retail stores have been asked to remove products from shelves.

The company has asked customers who have purchased these products to throw them away. The products were sold throughout the United States and also through the Internet, offering a full refund to those who fill out an online form or call 1-888-674-36319 Monday through Friday.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is already aware of this recall.

Procter & Gamble added that none of its other products in these lines have problems, including aerosols that have different production codes than those listed.

As of November, P&G had already recalled more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret brand deodorant sprays, preventing these products from containing benzene.

While in July, Johnson & Johnson recalled some aerosol sunscreens from the Neutrogena and Aveeno brands, after detecting low levels of carcinogens in their products.

Here is the list of recalled products:

List of dry shampoo






Shampoo

Screenshot. > P&G


List of dry conditioners






Dry conditioners

Screenshot> P&G


Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Due to the crisis in the real estate sector, Chinese millionaires buy luxury watches before properties

Used watches from the Swiss manufacturer Rolex are seen in a store in Zurich, Switzerland, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved