Public Ministry: “From 2012-2020 Edeeste was used as a fiefdom by members of the Medina Sánchez clan”

Santo Domingo, RD.

Since the appointment on August 17 of Luis Ernesto de León Núñez, brother-in-law of former President Danilo Medina, as General Administrator of the Empresa Distribuidora de Electricidad del Este (EDEESTE), that institution acted as an organized crime network that operated until 2020 as Yes “It was a fiefdom led by some of the members of the Medina Sánchez Clan.”

This is established by the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic in the accusatory file against those implicated in the Antipulpo case, where the main implicated is the brother of the ex-president, Alexis Medina Sánchez.

De León Núñez, husband of Magaly Medina Sánchez and appointed by Danilo Medina under Decree 642-12, He is not detained for this case, but is being investigated, according to the document, since “it served as a platform for the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez, Julián Esteban Suriel Suazo, Wacal Vernavel Méndez Pineda and Domingo Antonio Santiago Muñoz, to be adjudicated fifteen (15) processes of illegal purchases, contracts to the detriment of public funds, which, as administrator, Luis Ernesto de León Núñez had the duty to protect ”.

In the accusatory document the Attorney General says that the group “established a fraudulent scheme that consisted of creating needs around the acquisition of electrical materials, characterized by overvalued purchasing processes, the payment of bribes, access to confidential information prior to the calls and simulated invitations made to other bidders ”.

These purchasing processes were awarded to the companies United Suppliers Corporation, SRL, General Supply Corporation, Wattmax Dominicana, SRL and Globus Electrical, controlled by Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez. They handled an amount “as a result of illicit processes” amounting to RD $ 938,795,357.91.

“These facts show the illegality of the purchasing and contracting processes and allowed the network to be awarded purchasing processes with overvalued prices that served to scam the Dominican State with RD $ 447,004, 957.97. As it is collected in the report of the chamber of accounts and the financial report issued by Inacif ”, says the accusation.

The Attorney General’s Office establishes that these processes were captured due to the payment of bribes, abuse of power, influence peddling, criminal association and privileged information handled by the members of the Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez group regarding hiring that were awarded to him.

According to the Public Ministry, in these “false purchasing and contracting processes ”, Alexis Medina Sánchez’s companies were selected from before the staging of the process.

“It is important to highlight that the investigated Luis Ernesto de León Núñez, at the time of the commission of the events, was the husband of Magaly Medina Sánchez, who served as vice president of FONPER, an entity that is also part of the Board of Directors of EDEESTE ; A link that made him the brother-in-law of the then constitutional president Danilo Medina Sánchez and the accused Juan Alexis Medina Sánchez ”, the file indicates.