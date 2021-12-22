Raphy Pina before the decisive day in the federal trial

The Puerto Rican producer Raphy pina continues in the judgment for alleged possession of weapons. The fiancee of the singer dominican Natti Natasha will have a decisive day this Wednesday, when the members of the jury they retire to deliberate, at 9:00 in the morning.

The also representative of Daddy yankee shared a series of photographs on his Instagram account along with Natti Natasha and your children where you want it not to be the last time you share this content on your Instagram account with 2.4 million followers in the personalRaphy pina) Y 3.9 million on the Pina Records label.

“God willing and this is not my last post. This process has not been easy, but believe me that for those in these photos, I go to the last consequences. I have faith and I know that God knows my heart, my dedication and my posture. I will always be grateful for all who have supported me in this process even with a greeting or better yet, a prayer, “wrote the producer.

And he added: “Tomorrow I will go with the same strength and courage that characterizes me and that the judge of heaven decides. Blessings and I come back and repeat THANK YOU OF ALL ?????? I love them”.

Pina is the father of three teenagers and little Vida Isabelle, from his relationship with the interpreter of “The best version of me”, born in May of this year.

The First Hour of Puerto Rico media reports that Rafael Pina Nieves, his first name, faces a judgment for possession of an automatic weapon. This Monday he appeared in the Federal Court in Hato Rey, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Before the process of informing the jury of the instructions that they will follow to deliberate began, the defense of Pina Nieves tried to cast doubt on whether other people could have been responsible for the fact that the weapons were in the house the day it was searched. by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), refers Primera Hora.

Defense of Raphy pina Nieves showed proof on Tuesday that several people had access to the vault where federal authorities occupied two Firearms in a house of the artistic producer in the urbanization of Caguas Real.

“Tomorrow is the last day, God permitting”, expressed Pina Nieves, upon leaving the federal court in Hato Rey. “I feel calm from the first day this started. It has not been easy, but I always go with my head up, I will always show my face, positive and with great faith ”.

“My attorneys have done an excellent job. It all depends on the jury. They are the ones who will deliberate […] Tomorrow is when this is decided, “he added.

According to the documents shown in the room, the employee Román Torres appeared on the lists of people to be called since 2012. But the producer requested that in 2020 Román Torres be the first person to be called in case a call was activated. alarm in that house.

“He asked for it (the change) because (Pina Nieves) was never at home,” said Rodríguez.

One of the activations occurred on February 10, 2020, according to documents presented in room 2 of the Federal Court in Hato Rey. The document detailed that the call was due to a knock on the vault door.

Prosecutor José Ruiz alleged that Román Torres was following Pina Nieves’ instructions.

Judge Francisco Besosa denied an acquittal petition from the urban music producer. His lawyer, María Domínguez, argued that the necessary evidence to support the crimes charged was not presented, after an FBI agent could not establish by whom and when those weapons were placed in that house, indicates the media.

Pina Nieves faces two charges for possession of a firearm illegally modified to fire automatically and for possession of Firearms by a person who was convicted of a felony. For each charge you are exposed to a maximum of ten years in prison.

His couple, Natti Natasha, has attended court with the father of her child, and said she trusts “one hundred percent” in his innocence.

“What we have maintained is a positive family atmosphere, we are all at home, I have been with them taking care of them, we are more united than ever, which is the most important thing and supporting their father”he said when asked how he has coped with the Raphy court process.

When asked if she trusts Raphy’s innocence, she replied, “One hundred percent, always.”

Pina founded her record label in 1996 and has represented some of the most important artists in the reggaeton genre, including Nicky Jam, Daddy Yankee and Don Omar. Besides your partner, Natti Natasha.

It may interest you

Leading news newspaper from the Dominican Republic.