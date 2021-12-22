Rapper Drakeo the Ruler killed at festival

U.S.

Drakeo the Ruler, 28 years old, died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time festival in Los Angeles. The interpreter of “Talk to Me” I was going to act in the festival at Exposition Park before be attacked on Saturday night. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after being stabbed around 8:39 p.m. on Saturday. Two sources confirmed to the magazine People that it was about rapper, who, in a video that circulates on social networks, is seen lying on the ground with a bloody face. Shortly after 10 p.m., attendees were alerted that the massive had ended before the headliners, 50 Cent and Snoop dogg, could act.

The festival It featured three stages and, prior to the incident, included performances by Snow Tha Product, E-40, Ice Cube, Blueface, and Destiny Rogers. According to official schedules, Drakeo He would perform at 8:30 p.m. on the G-Funk stage. Lieutenant Dan Ellerson of the Department of Public Safety at the University of Southern California assured that there were no arrests and that Snoop dogg had left the compound shortly after the stabbing. Los Angeles police cordoned off the area and additional officers were called in to respond to crowd control, Ellerson added. READ: Eight people die in an avalanche during rapper Travis Scott’s concert Drakeo the Ruler was acquitted in 2019 of felony murder and attempted murder charges following the 2016 murder of a 24-year-old man, according to the Los Angeles Times. The prosecution re-pressed charges after a jury disagreed on two counts, and he was released from custody in November 2020 after reaching a plea deal.

Mourning Colleagues from Drakeo the Ruler, who passed away after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in LA festival, they expressed their condolences. Snoop dogg, 50, was one of those who honored Drakeo on social media. “I am saddened by the events that took place last night. My condolences to the family and loved ones of Drakeo the Ruler “. Snoop confirmed that he left the festival after receiving news of the incident while in his dressing room.