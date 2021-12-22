Rayo Vallecano de Falcao García is the best local of the 5 major European leagues | Spanish League

The Vallecano Ray It is without a doubt the sensation team of European football. From the hand of Radamel Falcao garcia, the Vallecas team is in a Champions League position, achieved a record in The league and wears dream numbers.

There is precisely a statistical detail in which the team led by Iraola is superior to the great European powers, call it Manchester City, Real Madrid, Psg, Liverpool and others. Complete insanity.

With last Saturday’s victory, Rayo equalized and reached the top of the list of the best locals in the five major European leagues (Premier, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1).

In nine disputed duels he has accumulated eight victories and a draw for a total of 25 points achieved. He has also scored 19 goals and only received 3, for a goal difference of +16. Absolutely no one surpasses it.

PSG follows with the same 25 points, but their goal difference, despite having Neymar, Mbappé and Messi in their ranks, is +15. And then the almighty Bayern appears with 24 units and +23.

Below are Borussia Dortmund (24 / + 14), Manchester City (22 / + 22), Arsenal (22 / + 11), Liverpool (21 / + 16), Inter (20 / + 18), Real Madrid (20 / + 13) and Lazio (20 / + 12).