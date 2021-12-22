RD $ 460 million added to remodel Colonial City

The government, through the Ministry of sightseeing (Mitur), will invest a total of RD $ 460 million to continue with the remodeling of the Colonial city, the main tourist attraction of Santo Domingo.

The announcement was made by the president Luis Abinader, after a meeting of almost two hours with the Tourism Office at the Borgellá Palace, located in the historic center of the capital.

The head of state clarified that the investment is with Mitur funds and has nothing to do with the loan of US $ 90 million approved a few months ago by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) to carry out the second repair phase, through the Integral Program for Tourism and Urban Development of the Colonial city.

Specifically, the money will be focused on the repair of some streets, monuments and other small works that were not included in the IDB loan, the president said.

“For the first time in 30 years, all the monuments of the Colonial city“, highlighted in this context, David Collado, owner of Mitur.

It may interest you

In addition, the meeting analyzed other tourism projects: the Santo Domingo Convention Center, the redevelopment of Las Terrenas beach, Samaná, and the Bergantín beach project, in Puerto Plata, where the government intends to set up a film studio with the actor Vin Diesel.

From the management of Danilo Medina, the Colonial city It has undergone a repair process to turn it into a magnet that attracts a percentage of the millions of tourists who come to the country.

The last visit that Abinader had made to the Colonial Zone was at the beginning of September of this year, when he made, together with several officials, a tour of various restaurants and streets. At that time, he invited the population to learn about the history of the Dominican Republic.