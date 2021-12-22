Real Madrid closed the year with a triumph against Athletic Bilbao and strengthened the leadership of the Spanish League

Bilbao, Spain.

Karim Benzama, with a double, has strengthened the leadership of Real Madrid in San Mamés, a match with a 1-2 victory for Whites that started fast, with three goals in ten minutes, the third by Oihan Sancet to set the score that would be final . An adjusted victory for Real Madrid that at times put Athletic in question, although always within a dynamic of control of the game and of visiting possession. Of the goals, the 0-1 and 1-2 were splendid shots from Benzema and Sancet, and the 1-1 that Nuñez served when he was offside to a Benzema who was able to complete the ‘triplet’ in a pass Eden Hazard cut by Oscar de Marcos.

Karim Benzema’s celebration after his great goal in the first minutes of the match at San Mamés.

With this victory, Madrid extended its advantage at the top of the table to eight points, although with one more game because this match was ahead of matchday 21. For Athletic, this defeat keeps them in tenth place in the table and five points in Europe, although threatened by up to three teams that can reach them when they match the matches played. The shock started fast and lofty. With a double from Benzema, which is a guarantee. The first, exquisite, a shot with effect at the far post, impossible for the young Agirrezabala. A play started by Benzema himself and continued by Vinicius and Kroos. The second was already more earthy and the product of an unfortunate move by Núñez, which enabled the white ‘9’, who was offside, to beat Agirrezabala for the second time with another crossed shot.

The Real Madrid players congratulate Benzema.

It seemed already case until sentenced a crash that had hardly started, but Sancet emulated the Algerian forward with another shot from the front that was also impossible for Courtois. The shot of one of those ‘pearls’ that come out of Lezama and in which the rojiblanca fans have high hopes are very hard and highly commendable. Although there were more, such as Unai Vencedor, the best of his team until the break, and Oier Zarraga. Athletic grew after ‘returning’ to the game and generated several dangerous plays. The ones with more a high shot from Vencedor, after a play with Muniain and Balenziaga, and a cross from De Marcos that did not find a finisher. Madrid did not do much more in the first half, but they did make another play in which they threatened 1-3 and Benzama’s hat trick. But De Marcos cut the pass to the ram of a Hazard who almost had an easier goal shooting than passing.

A high shot from Valverde and a deflected shot from Núñez gave way to the break. The start of the second half was a monologue by Madrid, which monopolized possession of the ball, even without going deep or looking with many intentions to finish the plays. It seems that he was looking more for the time to pass than forcing a 1-3 to be sentenced. Especially because of the sensations of an Athletic that was not seen with the physique that on other occasions would help him to go after the rival. Even so, those of Marcelino were finding isolated actions with which to approach Courtois with some danger. The one that had more options was a strong shot to the side of the oldest of the Williams to the side of the net.

Eden Hazard is marked by Dani Garcia.

Another two shots, from Iñaki and Raúl, and centers from De Marcos and Nico delved into local intentions that never reached their traditional siege when they are behind on the scoreboard in San Mamés. Madrid responded, who had remained in possession and a timid shot from Kross, and Hazard was about to sentence. But he was prevented by a great stop by the under-21 international Agirrezabala. As was also a great intervention, the next by Courtois, who ruined a combination between the Williamses that the little one played with subtlety. Already in the discount, Peter, Jovic and Kroos ruined chances against the counter to score 1-3.

Vinicius receives a foul from Unai Núñez.