record of infections and rebellion against the mask

Covid cases in New York are breaking records, but normality, for the moment, resists. Perhaps it is because seven out of 10 New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and fill cafeterias and subway cars without fear of suffering, if infected, great consequences. And maybe it’s also because nobody is for confinements. Even the mandate to wear a mask indoors, recovered by the state government, is being challenged by two-thirds of New York counties. A symptom of the political and social fatigue of the covid.

“My health department has more important things to do than enforce this, and I think small businesses have suffered enough,” said Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus, Republican, who described the fines for those who did not comply with the mandate of the mask of “Gestapo tactics”. Orange County is no exception. Those of Putnam, Rockland and Dutches, and even the Democratic counties of Nassau and Long Island, are also part of the rebellion, which already encompasses two-thirds of the constituencies of the state.

“It is not so serious to wear a mask,” replied the governor, Kathy hochul, clarifying that left to the counties the right to fine or not to those who violate the obligation. “We are asking people to just stick to that simple rule and keep themselves and their families safe.”

Governor Hochul has not been in the role previously held by Andrew Cuomo for six months, disgraced by multiple allegations of sexual harassment. The context in which she operates is different that of its predecessor, the architect of one of the most tenacious responses against the first waves of the pandemic, when there were no vaccines. Cuomo came to have stellar popularity, uncharacteristic of a democracy, as he confined the population and hospitals and morgues could not cope.

Meanwhile, Hochul has ordered small incremental steps, such as distributing one million N95 masks through medical centers and half a million free home tests, and establishing more than 40 vaccination posts in regions with the lowest proportion of immunized people. The governor is also considering demanding the third dose of the vaccine to consider a person fully vaccinated. Preliminary studies suggest that a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna can prevent omicron infection; the other vaccines, including those from Russia and China, are only relatively effective, cushioning the effects of the disease. A third dose would increase the chances that the patient will not end up hospitalized.

However, the proposal, for now, can be made uphill, since only 30% of immunized Americans have received the booster dose. Not to mention the not vaccinated, which are still hovering around 30% of the US population. Above all, republican population.

The contagious omicron variant, although it was identified a few weeks ago, seems having caught the Big Apple by surprise. One day ‘The New York Post’ questioned the need for a mask because there were only 35 cases of omicron in New York, and less than a week later the mark of the 20,000 infected in one day. A reality that is evident in the streets, furrowed by queues of people waiting for their test in a clinic or a medical van, and by all those Christmas dinners that have been held at the worst time, originating WhatsApp groups whose members often inform themselves of his state of health.

Winter of sickness and death

Normality splinters at times. Some iconic New York venues, like Radio City Music Hall, they have suspended their Christmas programming. CNN has sent home all but essential employees, and many other companies have taken similar steps. Cafes and restaurants are still open 100%, but, according to ‘The Wall Street Journal’, customer traffic is already beginning to show signs of weakness. Signs that some people are voluntarily confining themselves. Some would even abuse confinement. Yesterday, ‘The New York Times’ first used the word’overquarantining ‘: go over quarantine.

With Joe Biden’s popularity under pressure on several fronts, the White House has chosen to send harsh, even exasperated, messages to the public to push forward its winter plan and avoid a worst-case scenario. “We are determined not to let omicron disrupt work and school for those vaccinated. You have done the right thing, and we will get out of this, ”said an official statement. “To the unvaccinated, you are before a winter of grave illness and death for you, your families and the hospitals that you may soon overflow ”.

However, on Tuesday Biden went to the country to send a message of calm, assuring that “we must be concerned about omicron, but Do not panic”. The president announced several measures to strengthen his government’s health response and curb the boom in cases that threatens to overwhelm the hospital system, including the distribution of 500 million free rapid tests, more vaccination and testing posts, and a group of 1,000 medical soldiers. to help in the most severe outbreaks.

“This is not March 2020”, Said Biden from the White House, in which he insisted that no new confinements will be necessary. “Two hundred million people are vaccinated. We are prepared. We know more ”, he assured.

The chief epidemiologist of the Government, Dr. Anthony Fauci, he painted a less optimistic scenario days before. “If things continue the way that is being marked now, in a week or two we will have our hospitals very full of people because there are many people in this country who can receive the vaccine and have not done so, “Fauci told the NBC channel. The doctor added that the masks may be there to stay. In addition to covid, flu and other infections are at risk. hike this year.

Fauci has become the main anti-vaccine demon or anti-vaccination mandate, who have come to compare this affable Brooklyn scientist with the Nazi Dr. Mengele, on the Fox News channel. Therefore, his message, however structured and insistent it may be, only reaches a limited number of ears.

“We saved tens of millions of lives around the world by creating the vaccine. It would have been like the Spanish flu without it, ”Trump said.

The one who can move the needle of public opinion regarding vaccines is Donald Trump. The former US president, who tried to subvert the democratic transition of power and retains much of the tribal loyalty of millions of Republicans, made a vaccine defense during a meeting with conservative journalist Bill O’Reilly. “We saved tens of millions of lives around the world by creating the vaccine. It would have been like the Spanish flu without it, ”Trump said. “We must take the credit, and you give them an advantage,” he added, referring to the Democrats.

The ex-president, asked about the presenter, admitted that he had the booster dose, which inspired a boo from the audience. A boo that Trump had stopped and claimed that it came from a small group of people in the auditorium. Bill O’Reilly, a former Fox icon, has also donned the reinforcement.

This new batch of infections, which multiply at full speed, especially in the northeast region of the country, it also makes a dent in political heights. Senators Corey Booker and Elizabeth Warren have tested positive, as has Maryland Governor Paul Hogan. A Washington state senator, Republican Doug Erikssen, critical of vaccination mandates, contracted the virus and died at age 52. Erikssen never wanted to reveal whether or not he had been vaccinated.