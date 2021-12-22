Red Sox sign Michael Feliz

BOSTON – The Boston Red Sox invited four non-roster players to spring training in 2022 on Tuesday: Dominican pitcher Michael Feliz, fellow pitcher Zack Kelly and outfielders Rob Refsnyder and Christin Stewart.
The announcement was made by Chaim Bloom, Chief of the Red Sox Baseball Operations Department.
Feliz, 28, is 17-9 with a 5.33 ERA in 246.2 innings during 227 major league appearances between Astros (2015-17), Pirates (2018-21), Reds (2021), Red Sox ( 2021) and Atléticos (2021). The right-hander pitched in at least 46 games in four consecutive seasons between 2016 and 2019, including a career-high 58 in 2019. Signed by Houston in 2010, he pitched four games for Boston in 2021 with a 3.38 ERA (2 CL in 5.1 IP).
Kelly, 26, had a 2.18 ERA in 45.1 IP with 69 strikeouts between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester in 2021, his first season in the Red Sox organization.
Rob Refsnyder, 30, is hitting .224 career MLB (536-120) with six homers and 35 RBIs in 232 games between Yankees (2015-17), Blue Jays (2017), Rays (2018), Rangers (2020) and Twins (2021). Last season he hit .244 (13-for-139) in 51 games for the Twins, plus he hit five home runs in 18 Triple-A games.
The 28-year-old Stewart is in a .225 career league in the Big Top (519-117) with 15 homers and 59 RBIs in 157 games, all for the Tigers between 2018 and 2020. The left-handed slugger spent 2021 in Triple-A Toledo, where he hit .254 with 21 home runs.