Red Sox sign Michael Feliz

Feliz, 28, is 17-9 with a 5.33 ERA in 246.2 innings during 227 major league appearances between Astros (2015-17), Pirates (2018-21), Reds (2021), Red Sox ( 2021) and Atléticos (2021). The right-hander pitched in at least 46 games in four consecutive seasons between 2016 and 2019, including a career-high 58 in 2019. Signed by Houston in 2010, he pitched four games for Boston in 2021 with a 3.38 ERA (2 CL in 5.1 IP).