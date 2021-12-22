Relatives of the political prisoners for the protests in Cuba asked for an amnesty: “The exercise of rights is not a crime”

Police officers arrest a man when people demonstrate, on July 11, 2021, on a street in Havana (Cuba) (EFE / Ernesto Mastrascusa / File)

Relatives of detained for the massive protests of July 11 in Cuba they asked President Miguel Díaz-Canel for “a gesture of height” and to give amnesty or pardon his relatives.

“As families we request from you, in your capacity as President of Cuba, a gesture of height and grant an amnesty, or in your case a pardon or dismissal, to our imprisoned relatives,” they say 108 relatives and 50 friends who signed a letter addressed to the president.

The letter, dated December 17, was delivered to the Council of State on Monday, and the agency AFP had access to it this Tuesday.

The signatories recall that in order to obtain amnesty for the prisoners, The National Assembly of People’s Power (the Legislative Power of the country), which this Tuesday deliberates in its second annual ordinary session, would first have to pass a law in this regard.

Thousands of people demonstrated on July 11 in more than 50 Cuban cities shouting “Freedom” and “We are hungry.”. The protests resulted in one death, dozens injured and 1,320 detainees, of which 698 remain in prison, according to the human rights NGO Cubalex.

Miguel Díaz-Canel (Photo: REUTERS / Alexandre Meneghini)

“We only have to mourn one death, that of the young Diubis Laurencio Tejeda. No police officer was killed, no official had to be hospitalized and very few properties, taking into account the magnitude of the protests, suffered definitive damage, ”the letter indicates.

The death of Tejeda on July 12 in a confrontation with the police in La Güinera, a marginal neighborhood of Havana, was reported at the time by the authorities, however There are no official figures on the number of people who were injured or who went to prison.

Family members consider that the sentences requested from the participants, between 1 and 27 years in prison, “are disproportionate.”

They are charged with “crimes of incitement to crime, attack, resistance, sabotage, public disorder, damage to property and for the strong crime of sedition that we understand is applied fundamentally in times of war”Senders point out.

The document states that it would be unfair for their relatives to have to serve these sentences.

Of those detained, more than 100 have already been tried, but the rest wait in prisons in poor condition (Photo: AFP)

“The Cuban judicial system and government must stop and reflect on the fact that damage, whatever it may be, it is not repaired with an injustice and that the exercise of constitutional rights is not a crime”, They add.

They indicate that of the detainees, more than 100 have already been tried, but the rest wait in prisons in poor condition.

The opposition Council for the Democratic Transition of Cuba sent earlier this month a letter to the UN committee against torture to intercede with Havana for an amnesty.

In a letter sent to Erdogan Iscan, rapporteur of the UN Committee against Torture, dated December 5, the opposition organization it demands to demand “from the Cuban government the immediate unconditional release of all those arrested, free of charge, as well as the promotion of a Political Amnesty Law.”

In Cuba all opposition is illegal and the regime accuses the dissidents of being financed by the United States.

On December 4, one year of the arrest of Luis Robles, a young man arrested just for going out with a sign to demand the release of the rapper Denis Solís, who was released on July 12.

