Residents of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán block the Inter-American route for the second day and demand a solution to the conflict – Prensa Libre

A leader of the protesters indicated that this Tuesday, December 21, a meeting is scheduled in the capital which will be attended by representatives of the aforementioned municipality and it is expected that President Alejandro Giammattei will participate.

For the second consecutive day, residents of Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, Sololá, block the passage at kilometer 171 of the Inter-American route at the Alaska Summit.

He added that they await a concrete response from the authorities on this issue of the conflict with Nahualá, otherwise, the blockades will continue on the Inter-American route.

He said that the state of siege does not favor them, since it is not a provision that helps to counteract the underlying problem.

He added that what they are looking for is dialogue to address the problem in a comprehensive manner, since the risk persists due to the conflict in both municipalities.

The blockades follow a massacre last week that killed at least 13 people in Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán.

In the demonstration on Monday, December 20, residents expressed their rejection of what happened and demanded that the Government take action on the matter.

That same day, the Executive decreed a state of Sito in both municipalities in order to regain control of the situation.

The deputies of the Congress of the Republic are summoned to session this Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. to discuss the issue of the state of siege in both municipalities.

The passage at kilometer 170 of the Inter-American route, entrance to Santa Catarina Ixtahuacán, Sololá, was released, at around 4 pm, after a dialogue between the National Civil Police and the group of people who were blocking it.