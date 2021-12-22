Results of the Christmas Lottery 2021 from the PC and mobile: numbers and prizes

Today, December 22th, is celebrated on Extraordinary Christmas Giveaway 2021 that you can follow on different platforms on the internet, television, radio and on paper (the next day).

There are many questions related to lottery of the Christmas Lottery 2021 how are the taxes what do you have to pay for a prize, the numbers that more come out and even what we will spend if we are one of the lucky ones.

How much does the first prize of the Christmas Lottery win?

For every tenth awarded with the Fat Or what is the same, first prize, you will receive 400,000 euros. In the case of participation, it will be 20,000 euros for each euro wagered. In addition, there are other prizes that in case of not being graced with the first, if they can give us a good pinch such as the Second prize, Third award, approximations, refund and stones.

2021 Christmas Lottery Prizes

1st prize of the National Lottery or the ‘Gordo’: 4,000,000 euros

2nd prize: 1,250,000 euros

3rd prize: 500,000 euros

4th prize: 2 prizes of 200,000 euros

5th prize: 8 prizes of 60,000 euros

Pedrea: 1,794 prizes of 1,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 1st prize: 2 prizes of 20,000 euros

Numbers before and after the 2nd prize: 2 prizes of 12,500 euros

Numbers before and after the 3rd prize: 2 prizes of 9,600 euros

Hundreds of 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Hundreds of the 4th prize: 198 prizes of 1,000 euros

With the last two figures of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes: 297 prizes of 1,000 euros

Refund: 9,999 prizes of 200 euros

After check the Christmas LotteryYou should know that the estate will keep 20% from the first 40,000 euros of the prize winners.

How to see the results of the Christmas Lottery on PC and mobile?

The Extraordinary Draw of the Christmas Lottery 2021 is celebrated in the Royal Theater of Madrid. Thus, at 8:30 am today, Wednesday December 22, the table that is in charge of presiding and authorizing the expected draw is constituted.

As we have mentioned before, there are many ways to know if you have an awarded number from the Christmas Lottery 2021.

The official television channel to broadcast the Extraordinary Christmas Draw is LA1 of RTVE. In addition, you can also follow it on the radio station of the same channel.

We can also discard the A la Carta app and follow the broadcast on the mobile.

In addition, from this website we will update the results of the Extraordinary Christmas Giveaway 2021.