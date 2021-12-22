Rogelio Funes Mori paralyzes the entire MX League with his statements about Rayados de Monterrey

Rogelio Funes Mori surprised fans in Mexico by sending a strong message about the magnitude of Rayados in Liga MX.

Rogelio Funes Mori participated in an interview for Fox Sports where he referred to the magnitude that Rayados de Monterrey has in the MX League compared to the rest of the teams they compete with.

The Argentine naturalized Mexican forward surprised fans by referring to the importance of The gang in the competition and what makes it the best team in the tournament in Mexico.

“We are the strongest team in the League and they want to beat you whatever and take advantage of the matches, but one leaves with a bitter taste beyond the fact that we could meet a goal of two, the league is very important and we couldn’t give, “said the South American forward.

“We have a great squad, we played a lot against the trips, the very tight schedule, we could never train together, many injured and that played against us, but that’s how football is,” he said.

Regarding his participation in the Aztec national team, Funes Mori assured: “I am happy to be considered by Tata Martino, I think I have earned it, there is a great group that we all want the same goal which is to qualify for the World Cup and I think that we are on the right track, obviously in the last games we did not go as we wanted. “

Rogelio Funes Mori is positioned to once again be one of the relevant pieces in Javier Aguirre’s tactical scheme to command the Rayados attack for next season.