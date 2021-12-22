Rolls-Royce can now start production of its new nuclear reactors

Qatar will invest 85 million pounds sterling (almost 100 million euros) in the nuclear consortium led by Rolls-Royce: the Rolls-Royce SMR. With this injection of capital, which now adds up to a total of 490 million pounds sterling (about 500 million euros), the company ensures that you already have all the necessary financing to start production of its powerful nuclear mini-reactors.

It has been announced by the company itself and This has been confirmed by the British authorities. The Investment Minister, Lord Grimstone, has assured that this financing is the result of the work carried out during the COP26 climate summit and that it will create “thousands of highly qualified jobs”. While Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Commerce, has stated that this investment represents a “vote of confidence” in the UK and has said that he expects many countries to buy UK Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Rolls-Royce claims that its SMRs are about the size of two football fields – one-tenth the size of a traditional nuclear plant – and an estimated capacity of 470 MW, which is enough to power about 1.3 million households. The British company has been working in the nuclear industry for years and claims to use a unique factory and on-site module manufacturing system that they say is safer and cheaper.

The injection of Qatari money assures the Arab country a 10% stake at Rolls-Royce SMR, while the British company maintains 70% of the business. Qatar joins Rolls-Royce itself and other companies such as BNF Resources UK, belonging to the French Perrodó family and the American operator Exelon Generation in others in a consortium that has invested 195 million pounds (229 million euros) during the last three years. This initial investment has helped unlock a further £ 210 million (€ 246 million) in government grants.

Rolls-Royce, by mouth of its CEO, Warren east ensures that thanks to the Qatari money the operation is “fully financed” and that Rolls-Royce SMR is ready to start. The first step will be find factory locations to supply parts to build the first reactors.

The consortium’s plan is to build five SMRs to start, the first of which could come into operation as early as 2031, and end up with 16 reactors in total that will be spread across the country. As reported by ‘The Guardian’, the cost of SMRs will be around 2 billion pounds on average (about 2,351 million euros), well below the price per MW sought by promoters of large-scale nuclear reactors.

“By investing millions in green technology, we are not only working hard to end our contribution to climate change, but we are securing thousands of highly skilled jobs,” said Lord Grimstone. The Government’s estimate is that the new nuclear plants employ about 40,000 people by 2050.

The new modular design is cheaper and safer, the company claims. (Rolls-Royce SMR)

Around a fifth of UK electricity is generated by 13 nuclear reactors, but more than half of the country’s 7.8 GW of nuclear capacity will be retired by 2025, according to ‘The Guardian’. Tom Samson, CEO of the Rolls-Royce SMR consortium, told the British media that the company was created to “offer a program of new low-cost, deployable, scalable and investment-capable nuclear power plants” that will help the United Kingdom to meet its targets for reducing emissions to zero.



