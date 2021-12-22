Rosalía’s impossible outfit in a fancy New York restaurant

The Catalan singer Rosalia Vila he never leaves anyone indifferent with everything he says or does. It’s what it takes to be an international superstar that moves millions of followers. In the last hours, on his social networks, his Instagram account, he has shared a series of photos of his passage through the Big Apple, New York. A city that never sleeps in which Rosalia has left everyone shocked with the clothing who has been wearing to go to dinner at a luxurious restaurant specializing in pasta.

A set of clothing that is sure to cause a sensation and that promises to become trend in the next few months. And it is that if for something stands out Rosalia, in addition to his brilliant voice, it is because of his particular and daring taste when it comes to dressing. Be it at your concerts, public appearances or days in your everyday life. An eccentric taste for clothes that he also shares because of his false nails and very long nails. The clothes chosen by Rosalia for pasta dinner in New York, below.

The singer from Sant Esteve Sesrovires is a great lover of the gastronomic world. So much so that on more than one occasion, on his social networks, he has made his followers salivate, boasting of delicious delicacies for all tastes: sweet and savory. Once again he has done it again. The Catalan has come to one of the best pasta restaurants in New York where she has tasted creamy macaroni with tomato sauce and for dessert a great cake that, due to its shape and texture, looks like tiramisu.

A pink flower and a black heart, his favorite color, are the two emoticons that Rosalia attached in his latest post on Instagram. Italian food restaurant that you have attended with a outfit that has caught the attention of many. The Catalan, with her hair in a ponytail, wears a long loose white t-shirt short sleeves and round neckline. Nothing more. A wardrobe staple that ends with some flashy bubblegum pink boots covered in front, uncovered behind and decorated with white fringes. Boots from the exclusive Italian firm GCDS that are not only very expensive, but are also sold out. Photos:

A impossible set to go to dinner, how sure? Rosalia it ends up becoming a trend. All finished off with a black motorcycle helmet. The reason for wearing a motorcycle helmet is none other than to remind his followers, more than 18 million people, that he will soon release his new album after several years without releasing any. Disc to be titled Motomami and the one that the Catalan is in charge of promoting almost daily.

“You look prettier than ever“,”I love boots“,”Motomami“,”Queen“,”Incredible boots“,”Perfect“,”Goddess“or”BrutalThese are just some of the many comments that his followers have sent him in the last hours. Photos of the singer That add up to more than 1.3 million ‘likes’ and going up. The big question is, how does macaroni like Rosalia? Raw, past or al dente?