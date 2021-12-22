Sascha Fitness reported that two of her daughters and her husband tested positive for COVID-19

Sascha Barboza, better known as Sascha Fitness, reported that two of her daughters and her husband also tested positive for COVID-19.
In his Instagram stories, Barboza explained that Luna, his youngest daughter, has only sneezed. While her husband, Andrés Ordoñez, has had a cough. Likewise, he explained that his eldest daughter, Avril, had given a negative test, but decided to do another one of which he has not received the result.
Last Saturday, Barboza reported that he tested positive for covid-19. The personal trainer pointed out that the news took her by surprise, since she is very rigorous with biosafety measures.
«I tell you that I have covid. If you ask me how it hit me, I have no idea because I am very cautious, almost paranoid. I hardly ever leave my house and I don’t greet anyone with kisses on the cheek, “said Sascha Fitness.