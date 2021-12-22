Saudi Arabia Attacks Yemen International Airport | News

The airport in Sanaa, the capital of Yemen, run by Houthi rebels, was partially destroyed by air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition announced late Monday that it was carrying out “targeted and targeted” air strikes against Houthi targets at Yemen’s Sana airport “in accordance with international and humanitarian law.”

The onslaught came just over an hour after the coalition urged civilians and United Nations agencies to evacuate immediately.

“The operation comes in response to threats and the use of airport facilities to launch cross-border attacks,” said the military alliance led by Riyadh.

A spokesman for the UN World Food Program said a UN team was on the ground at the airport to verify the extent of the damage.

Local media, quoting the head of the Houthi administration’s aviation authority, confirmed that the airport had been taken out of service.

These bombings also took place when the coalition lost control of Marib province, which comprises Yemeni forces loyal to the Riyadh-recognized president, Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The air offensive also targeted reserves, storage workshops and structures for ballistic missiles at both facilities in Sana’a.

Yemen’s conflict began in September 2014, when the Houthi rebel group took command of Sana’a.

The rebel army overthrew the administration of President Hadi and established the Supreme Political Council with the support of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Since 2015, thousands of people have been killed in a series of attacks and counterattacks, bringing Yemen closer to hunger and humanitarian catastrophe.