SCENARIO – Covid forces to suspend artistic activities

The Gran Teatro del Cibao suspended the artistic activities scheduled for this Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 of the shows “A magical Christmas in concert” and “NaviJazz”, because several members of those casts were positive for covid.

However, the theater keeps on the billboard “Alice in Wonderland” and “Waiting for the Messiah”, which will be presented during the weekend because their casts do not have covid, said Francisco Sanchís, Head of Communications at the Grand Theater of the Cibao.

“The concerts on this Wednesday and Thursday were suspended because part of the artists tested positive for COVID, but the musicals of the weekend are going to be presented because they were tested and they were negative,” Sanchís told Listín Diario.

After testing and establishing the necessary protocol, “we have detected some cases of covid-19 within the cast of the Magic Christmas of the Grand Theater.”

The theater authorities suspended the events of today and tomorrow to protect the health of the cast and their guests.

Sanchis said that in the next few days they will report on the replacement dates of the affected productions. He stressed that these are different casts than those of today’s and tomorrow’s concerts and the presentation of the weekend musicals.