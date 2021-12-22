Sebastián Córdova quickly forgets Club América and already shines as a Tigres UANL player

Sebastián Córdova traveled to Monterrey to sign for Tigres UANL and has already forgotten his time at Club América.

The sale of Sebastián Córdova from Club América to Tigres UANL is positioned as one of the bombings of the season after the footballer appeared in Monterrey to sign for the feline entity and once again left the number “10” vacant.

The symbolic charge of the transfer operation of the Azulcrema squad surprised the fans by the ease with which the Olympic bronze medalist with the Mexico National Team ended up forgetting about his time at the Coapa club.

The evidence of this situation was manifested on his Twitter and Instagram profiles in which he changed his profile description and surprised his followers with what he decided to place in the position of “player of America”.

Before the feline club itself formalized his arrival and his transfer for approximately eight million dollars for four years, Sebastián Córdova decided to change the “Player of Club América” ​​to “Player of Tigres UANL”.

The anxiety and desire to change of scene after the rumors linked him to a fight with Santiago Solari manifested themselves in this way and now the international with the tricolor team will add a new chapter in his football career.

Sebastián Córdova will once again be Miguel Herrera’s coach, waiting to regain the footballing level that led him to be considered one of the most decisive players in Liga MX.