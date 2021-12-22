Sergiño Dest is going through an ordeal with Xavi at Barcelona; Arsenal and Bayern on the prowl

The departure of Ronald Koeman from the Barcelona bench was something that the followers of the Catalan team applauded. The arrival of a man from home, fundamental in that Blaugrana team that won everything: Xavi Hernández, is something that excited everyone, and although the results are not good, the project is promising.

Xavi decided to trust the ‘Masía’, the same one that little by little seemed to be dying out under the orders of the Dutchman. But nevertheless, The former Spanish midfielder and world champion in South Africa 2010 also sacrificed some regulars with Koeman.

One of them is the American side Sergiño Dest, who since the arrival of the Spanish to the Barcelona bench, He has only started in one league game and in another he came in relief. The only title for the American was in the club’s 0-1 defeat at home to Real Betis.

Bayern and Arsenal lurk; City another possibility

Between injuries and Xavi’s tactical decisions, Dest is losing prominence in the Blaugrana box, and his departure from the institution seems more than imminent. You just need to know the destination.

Tall suitors like Bayern Munich and Arsenal They are on the prowl and have already asked about the American to be able to count on him from the beginning of next year in the next winter market.

Another option would be Manchester City. Dest could be used as a bargaining chip for Ferran Torres to reach the Catalan team, the main objective in Xavi’s sights to reinforce the Blaugranas.