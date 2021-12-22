Sergio Ramos video expulsion for foul in PSG vs Lorient in Ligue 1 2021-22 | French League

She is still unable to start due to physical inconveniences and when she plays she is expelled … I don’t think so.

A goal in added time by Argentine Mauro Icardi prevented the defeat (1-1) of Paris Saint-Germain in the field of Lorient, a duel in which the Parisian team finished with ten players due to the expulsion of the Spanish central Sergio Ramos.

Ramos, who jumped onto the pitch at the start of the second half, could not finish the game after seeing two almost consecutive yellow cards in the 81st and 85th minutes. Total disappointment …

A circumstance that made it even more complicated for those led by Mauricio Pochettino, who incidentally marched from 40 minutes behind on the scoreboard after Thomas Monconduit’s goal. Goal that rewarded Lorient’s best game in a first half in which Paris Saint-Germain without the presence of Kylian Mbappé, who could not play the match with a suspension, failed to complete any of his six shots.

Everything changed completely in the second half, especially in the final minutes, in which the Parisian team, forced by the scoreboard, relentlessly besieged the rival goal to equalize the contest (1-1) with a goal in the 91st minute of the Argentine Icardi. Just the player who in recent days sounded like the main starting card.

The draw will allow Paris Saint-Germain to remain firmly installed in the first place in the French League with a 13-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

