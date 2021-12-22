Sevilla and Barcelona brighten up the night for Real Madrid in LaLiga

Real Madrid, who must visit Athletic to finish the year, smiled silently on Tuesday watching the Sánchez Pizjuán game on television. Neither will Sevilla come closer than they should nor will Barça be relaunched. A draw that did not satisfy anyone (perhaps something more for the Andalusians in view of the crash) and that left the feeling of disappointment to a Barça team that sought from start to finish a prestigious victory.

Xavi’s team could not specify on the scoreboard his best game, his dominance and opportunities but he showed a noticeable improvement that is taking place game by game … Although, as the coach has said on so many occasions, what is needed ” they are victories. “

The Barça team leaves to celebrate Christmas with the feeling of being on the right path but also of having too many obstacles on that path. The Andalusian with the certainty that he can stand up to anyone, although, equally, the feeling of needing something more to be in a position to fight for the title.

Barça came excited after his victory, suffered, over Elche and from the first breath he raised the game with ambition to a Sevilla that without lowering his instinct, pressing up and looking for the ball, found himself uncomfortable in front of the good management of Barça, under the command of Busquets, the company of the tireless Gavi and the electricity of his forwards, always ready to break lines and overwhelm a well-placed but suffering local rear.

Controller and patient, Xavi’s team took over the game while Lopetegui’s men were trusting everything more and more to the counter or to strategy … And with strategy, magnificent, Sevilla was ahead after half an hour, when a low corner towards the penalty spot taken by Rakitic was superbly finished off by Papu Gómez, faster than anyone and stripping the entire defense … And Ter Stegen, unable to react to the play.

If the goal was a painful blow for Barça, the break was for Sevilla, who, embracing the end of the first half with an advantage, and calmly recovered on the field, conceded the tie at the last gasp in a corner taken by Dembélé and magnificently topped off the net by Araújo.

Without truce

The second half, played under the flood, was a relentless duel, played face to face until at the time of the game Kounde fell into the provocation of Jordi Alba and expelled himself by throwing the ball in his face to dismember a Sevilla that he understood that from there the most advisable thing was to protect the tie and, if anything, seek the surprise of 2-1 rather than risk a duel without quarter that could condemn him to 1-2.

Barça sought the goal more and more, increasingly dominating and insistent, and had it close on two occasions from Gavi and Abde, before an excellent shot from Dembélé at the post at 83 minutes that gave the feeling of leading the game to a final tremendous, between the local toughness, too allowed by the refereeing, and the Barça insistence from all fronts.

He tried until the final shot by Jordi Alba who ran into Bono’s stop in an anxious match for Barça and suffered as far as a Seville that endured as best the rival push could. And that he accepted a draw that if someone should have celebrated it was … Real Madrid.