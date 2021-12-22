Shaved? Ángela Aguilar causes shock in social networks after showing ‘unusual’ change of ‘look’

Los Angeles, United States.- Ángela Aguilar decided to change his image on the occasion of the holidays, although this could be a bit strange because of how unusual it is … Find out which is the new image Of the singer!

Last Sunday, December 19, the daughter of Pepe Aguilar caused a sensation in Instagram after showing his change of ‘look‘since, unlike the rest of the girls, the granddaughter of Wild flower did not choose to cut his hair to have a different image, but made it grow from one day to the next.

Many of his followers are used to seeing the interpreter of ‘The weeping woman‘with a short mane, which usually reaches to the chin, but this time he decided to apply some extensions, which reach a little below the area of ​​the bust.

This is not the first time that I interpret it from ‘And if I bring you roses …‘He places extensions in his hair, since on other occasions he has been seen with long hair, a fact that Pepe Aguilar himself pointed out in the vlog where are they preparing the cover of ‘Actually‘, where the singer makes the comment that sometimes his hair “grows out of nowhere.”

And what do you think? Is short or long hair better for Ángela Aguilar?

Sources: Instagram @angela_aguilar_