Sheikh of Dubai must pay his ex-wife US $ 728 million for divorce

Sheikh of Dubai must pay US $ 728 million to his ex-wife 0:49

(CNN) – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, will have to pay his ex-wife, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, more than US $ 728 million (500 million pounds), in one of the largest divorce settlements ever. rendered by a UK court.

The figure will be used to cover the costs of Princess Haya’s safety for the rest of her life, as well as the ongoing costs of the couple’s two children, Al Jalila Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Zayed Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, with an advance payment of US $ 333 million (251.5 million pounds) to be paid in the next three months.

There is no set value on the entire settlement, as the court ruled that Sheikh Mohammed must pay the annual security costs of his two sons, ages 9 and 14, for the rest of their lives or until a new one is issued. court order.

In his written judgment published Tuesday, Judge Moor found that the greatest threat facing Princess Haya and her children Jalila and Zayed comes from “[Sheikh Mohammed] itself, not from outside sources. “

The determination was made in reference to the sheikh’s “campaign” of intimidation inflicted on Princess Haya, including “her ability to make use of Pegasus software, which is only available to governments,” to spy on the princess and her staff. a revelation that appeared in court documents in October.

Other details about the married life of Sheikh Mohammed and Princess Haya were revealed in the written judgment, including evidence that the princess paid four members of the security staff some 6.7 million pounds (US $ 8.8 million) as blackmail to keep silent about an affair he had with one of them.

Details of the matter were heard in court earlier in the case, including allegations by the princess that she had received a threatening phone call from Sheikh Mohammed about it at the time, leaving her “terrified.”

Following the ruling, a spokesperson for Sheikh Mohammed said that he has always ensured that his children are well cared for.

“The court has already issued its ruling on finances and has no intention of commenting further,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Call on the media to respect the privacy of your children and not meddle in their lives in the UK.”

The divorce agreement marks the final stage of a years-long battle between the estranged couple, during which the United Kingdom’s high court found that Sheikh Mohammed used his “immense wealth, political power and international influence” in an attempt to intimidate and silence. to the 47-year-old princess.

A separate ruling issued in March 2020 concluded that Sheikh Mohammed had previously arranged the kidnapping of two of his daughters and returned them to Dubai, where he held them against their will.

The sheikh has repeatedly denied all the claims made in the case.

CNN’s Caroline Faraj contributed to this report.