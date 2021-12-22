SKY Cana received another Airbus A321 and launched Air Century flights to New York

Sky Cana received its third Airbus A321ceo via an agreement wet-leasing of Avion Express Malta, which will help increase the capacity of Air Century flights, the company that will have operational responsibility for the aircraft.

The new aircraft, with the Maltese registration 9H-AMG “Go Punta Cana”, joins the 9H-AMD “Go Puerto Plata” and 9H-AME “Go Samaná”, has capacity for 220 passengers. It will be used by Air Century for its flights to Havana (HAV) and Santiago de Cuba (SNU) in Cuba; Miami (MIA) and New York (JFK) in the United States, as well as charter operations for travel agencies in the region. Haiti-based Sunrise Airways recently sub-leased one of the A321s for its flights from Port-au-Prince to Santo Domingo and Cuba.

The new aircraft launched Air Century flights from Santo Domingo / Las Américas (SDQ) and Santiago de los Caballeros (STI) with New York (JFK); that are added to the current Miami operations (MIA) from the Dominican capital.

“We are very excited about the start of these operations in New York, to serve the hard-working Dominican community that lives in that city and nearby cities. We appreciate the support that the announcement of the new flights from Santo Domingo and Santiago has had, connecting our people here and there, in their own language, “said Frank Diaz, CEO of Sky Cana. – Advertisement -9.3KPucará Fénix and IA -100B Malvina with approved budget

Sky Cana informs that flights can be purchased through the Air Century and Vaca.do websites

Hours and Frequencies

Flights From Departure TO Arrival Frequencies
Y2 440 Santo Domingo / Las Americas (SDQ) 07:30 New York (JFK) 10:30 MI – DO
Y2 441 New York (JFK) 00:30 Santo Domingo / Las Americas (SDQ) 5 o’clock LU – VI
Y2 450 Santiago de los Caballeros (STI) 19:30 New York (JFK) 22:30 TH – DO
Y2 451 New York (JFK) 12:30 Santiago de los Caballeros (STI) 17:30 MI – DO

