Smite’s latency problem in LoL according to Reddit

Since League of Legends exists as a video game, there has been a fundamental mechanic in all the goals of the game and, not only that, but without this ability you can’t basically play a role on the map.

The Smite or Smash It’s a unique Summoner Ability in LoL, dealing true damage to neutral enemies and is used to hit targets, quickly clear the jungle, and even clear lines.

Being so fundamental, it is expected to be a measured skill and always work well, but apparently it’s not like that. At least not according to a Reddit user that has been testing the Smite with different hertz and latencies.

This user has tested smitear (that is, use the skill) on different lenses, both on 240Hz screens and on others limited to 144fps and different video input settings, and you have come to a conclusion.

And it is that, as he affirms, in all the cases in which he uses the Smite there is a latency 60-80 ms minimum from launch until the numbers appear on the target, so that in about 60-100 ms later it will appear reflected in the life bar.





This is a serious problem: in a Smites fight for a dragon or a Nashor, this is critical, since the player with the least latency at that moment, or depending on the server and the signal it receives, can take it one or the other.

In addition, the user claims that the one who perceived the most latency had a delay of 171ms, triple the minimum he has noticed (60). In fact, it leaves two links showing the delay difference:

Fast smite

Slow smite

Faced with such conclusions, the rioter Reinboom has wanted to qualify all the statements of the creator of the thread, confirming that the server always executes the actions at 30 fps, and that the Smite always depends on the player’s alteration, and not on the server.

However, the thread has generated a lot of debate and we found it very interesting to share. Be that as it may, the Smite and the fight for objectives will always be in the LoL, and even if it seems like not, it will be eternally considered a duel of reflexes.