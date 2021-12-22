Smorgasburg New York Food Market to Open in Miami in 2022

Visitors flock to Williamsburg, New York’s original Smorgasburg, which is regularly visited by 10,000 people on weekends. Now the outdoor food market comes to Miami. Handout

The largest outdoor food market in the country opens an outpost in Miami.

Straight out of New York, like all restaurants today, Smorgasburg started as a market in Williamsburg and became a global phenomenon thanks to emerging locations in Sao Paulo and Japan. It is a roofless dining room, offering diners the chance to try out new menus and food vendors the chance to try out concepts without the expense of owning a restaurant.

The original location in Brooklyn expanded to the lower Manhattan area, Jersey City, and Los Angeles. In March, it will open its first location in the south, in Wynwood, next to the epicenter of the neighborhood, Wynwood Walls.

Most of the vendors will be from Miami, although some, like Bona Bona Ice Cream, come from New York. Local vendors include Ted’s Burgers, Drinking Pig BBQ, Sandwiches from Eleventh Street Pizza, The Sister Yard, El Diner Latino, and The Maiz Project.

The plan is for some 60 food vendors and 10 retailers to set up tents on the property. Visitors will enter by 2 AVE. or 26 Street, and vendors will be positioned around the perimeter of the space. Seats, at picnic tables, will be in the center.

Gastón Becherano Cohen, owner of the Omotenashi Group, which will bring Smorgasburg to Miami, said the popularity of the original food market, which draws more than 10,000 visitors on any given weekend, shows that it is a good time to open.

“Miami’s culinary scene has evolved at a dizzying rate,” he said in a statement. “There are dozens of new underground dining concepts in Miami that are first class. We are bringing Smorgasburg to Miami to provide the right focus and conditions for these vendors to flourish and grow and build a market that represents the talent and diversity of the South Florida food scene. “

At the original Williamsburg venue, visitors sit down to eat and drink at picnic tables. They will do the same at the Miami venue. It is not known whether there will be umbrellas or not.

Smorgasburg Miami

Where: 2612 NW 2 Ave.

Opening: March 2022

Schedule: From 11 am to 6 pm Only on Saturdays

More information: www.smorgasburgmiami.com