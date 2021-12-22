Sofía Castro reveals that she was discriminated against in the United States

Over the years, Sofia Castro She has shown that she is capable of conquering each of the challenges that she sets herself, including becoming an actress and improving every day in this area of ​​her professional life. For this reason, years ago he made the decision to start acting studies, so he had to reside in the United States. However, the daughter of Angelica Rivera Y Jose Alberto El Güero Castro, faced a complicated situation, when while at school he was the victim of discrimination by one of his teachers. With the openness that characterizes her, the young woman related how she lived that moment that led her to take action on the matter, and that also made her reflect on this problem that many people face daily.

VIEW GALLERY



MORE RELATED NEWS

Sofía spoke during an interview with the television program The sun rises, space in which he reviewed the events, a circumstance that even affected one of his friends in the same way. “Once it happened to me in the United States, in Los Angeles, I went to study in 2017 and a teacher from the conservatory where I was reproved me for being Mexican. It was ugly, because he disapproved of me and disapproved of a colleague of mine, my friend, his name is Sam, African-American … ”, revealed the young woman, who regretted what happened.

The star of television series such as Malverde and El Dragón, delved into details by exposing the act of discrimination on the part of the teacher, a situation for which she had a firm response that made her feel safe. “He made fun of me, of my accent (he told me): ‘You Mexicans want to come here to fulfill the American dream, fulfill the Hollywood dream’. I was like this: ‘Hey, I’m 20 years old, I come to study at your school, I come to prepare regardless of where I want to work’ … “, recalled the interpreter, who is characterized by being transparent when addressing aspects of a nature staff in front of the cameras.

VIEW GALLERY



‘I spoke to my dad crying’

Facing that episode was so hard for Sofía that she decided to take action on the matter, although she acknowledges that those comments affected her emotionally, so she immediately sought the support of her family. “Obviously in the first class when he made fun of me horrible I got in the car, I talked to my dad crying and I about: ‘I want to go back to my country now, I don’t want to be here anymore’ …“Said the actress, who immediately went to the authorities to report the incident. “We did go to talk to the director, Sam and I, but in the end, unfortunately, these were not the times that are today, despite the fact that there are four years that few can be said… It was January 2017 as the issue was very strong of racism and like the truth, between the fact that they didn’t believe us, they didn’t do anything and it gave us a lot of courage… ”, he pointed out.

After living that experience, Sofía revealed that she was able to resolve the issue of the subject not approved, because as she could, she exposed her disagreement, emphasizing her performance in the classrooms to the school principal. “I went to the end (the subject) because obviously I could not fail the subject because in all the others it was going well … I went to speak with the director and I said: ‘It is impossible for me that in all subjects I have 9 and 10 and in I have five ‘… ”, confessed the young woman, who has turned the page of that event, fully focused on the stability that governs her life today.

VIEW GALLERY







