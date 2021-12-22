Son of Spanish singer Camilo Sesto remains in intensive care

The son of the late Camilo Sesto, Camilo Blanes, remains in intensive care.
The information has reached the media.
On November 24, it was reported that Camilo Sesto’s son had entered the Puerta de Hierro hospital, in Spain, after suffering an accident when he was walking with his bicycle, from which he fell and remained for several hours in the rain; which caused pneumonia that forced him to be admitted to intensive care given the difficult situation. Since then, reports on his health status had been kept private.
Now, the mother of the Spanish singer’s son, Lourdes Ornelas, told how he is. “(Camilo Blanes) is much better. Thank God,” he told Europa Press.
Although, the witness confirmed that the only son of Camilo Sesto recognizes her “totally” and “is perfectly” at the brain level, he will continue in the Intensive Care Unit because his prognosis is considered serious, although, as he commented, he is out of danger; which, he considers “is the most important thing” and guarantees a recovery, although he does not know when he will be able to leave the hospital. The only certainty is that Christmas will be spent in boarding school. “He is better; very well cared for in this hospital, they are really wonderful.”