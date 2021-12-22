Son of Vicente Fernández would have married his first cousin, El Siglo de Torreón

The life of Don Vicente Fernández, the king of ranchera music and loved by millions, has several chiaroscuro that little by little have been brought to light. Loved and admired by many, his death brought together thousands of people in the present body tribute that took place in the VFG arena, which belongs to his famous ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”.

The “Charro de Huentitán” died in the Guadalupana date of December 12 at 6:15 in the morning, after several months hospitalized for a severe fall in his bedroom that led to a multi-organ failure.

Almost at the same time and without even planning it, a book written by the famous Argentine writer Olga Wornat went on sale that has revealed some unknown passages of the ranchero singer and his children, including Gerardo, the second of the marriage he formed Don Vicente with Cuquita Abarca.

In “The Last King”, a work that has given much to talk about, there are several chapters dedicated to “the foals”, as Vicente Fernández called his three children, and in one of those passages Gerardo’s love life is discovered, one of the most controversial characters in the book.

“These winding and almost criminal passages and his links with power in all areas, legal and illegal, turned Gerardo Fernández Abarca into a nebulous character. As powerful, as hated and feared,” it reads.

Gerardo Fernández’s wife

But among so many truths of the writer, who is the wife of the second son of Don Vicente y Cuquita? According to Olga Wornat’s research work, Gerardo married his first cousin Alba Abarca, with whom he had two children: Albita and Gerardo.

Gerardo Fernández and Alba were married on December 27, 1988, at their parents’ wedding anniversary mass.

By her last name, Alba is the daughter of a brother of María del Refugio Abarca, Cuquita, mother of Vicente Jr., Gerardo and Alejandro, and their marriage, according to Wornat, is a thing of the past, although they are still together in the eyes of society.