Spanish artist Suso33 paints the melting pot of New York in a mural in the Village – World

For three days, Suso33, a benchmark in the art of graffiti, has painted with a dozen sprays of different colors a group of human-like figures that seem to pile up on a black background.

“New York is a unique place, because of what it represents for our culture, it is the origin of graffiti, and here you can see people of all cultures and colors, some see the flags of their countries in this work, others see something else … in any case, New York is like the great international tree of culture “, explained the artist.

The painter was already in New York in 2019, where he curated the exhibition “Art is not a crime”, a tribute to the photographer and anthropologist Henry Chalfant, whose work dignified street art and is considered a symbol in the world of graffiti and of hip-hop.

In that exhibition, Suso33 met with numerous contemporary graffiti artists, who came by to greet him on Tuesday, as did Chaflant himself, and thus pay their particular tribute and respect to this latest work by the Spanish artist, which is located between First Avenue and La 7th street in New York.

On this occasion, and with the help of the Spanish Consulate, which chose an “available” wall in the bohemian neighborhood of the Village and obtained all permits for the artist’s intervention, Suso33 traveled from Madrid to carry out his first mural in the city ​​where the art of graffiti was practically born.

Suso33 assumes that the mural, by its very nature of “living art”, can suffer from the first moment interventions or attacks (or simply a posting of posters), but his intention is to spend two weeks in the city and visit his work to see what is its evolution and, at the same time, sit next to it and observe what are the interactions with the spectators, be they neighbors of the neighborhood or mere passersby.

For the artist, there is an interesting debate about the durability of the work and the “ownership”, because although the owner of the place is the owner of the building where the work is located, more and more is understood and assumed than the work, more Regardless of legal or money considerations, it belongs to the artist who created it.