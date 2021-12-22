Spanish League – Real Madrid: The data that will give Real Madrid the title in LaLiga

ANDl Sevilla tied with Barcelona in the closing of LaLiga in 2021, a result that did not benefit anyone, because the Blaugrana team lost their way to reach the Champions League and the red and white opened the door to the Madrid to leave as leaders of the tournament.

The Lopetegui’s box was the only team with true aspirations to fight Real Madrid for the top, But the tie left them five points behind Madrid, who still have to face Athletic to say goodbye to 2021.

Whatever happens, those of Ancelotti no longer have a way to lose the top before the winter break, a position that would practically be giving them the title, if a catastrophe does not happen in 2022.

And it is not that Madrid cannot fall and let go of the crown, but according to data from Mister Chip, 19 of the 26 winter champions took the title at the end of the season, something that Madrid has already achieved in 24 of the 35 occasions in which they were leaders at this point.

The white square will return in 2022 to visit the Getafe, Valencia, Elche, Granada and Villarreal, before returning to the Champions League to face PSG in the round of 16. It will not be an easy closing, because a disaster in any scenario could bring down Ancelotti’s team and thus let go of all its options.

The truth is that his closest pursuers are the Sevilla, Betis and Rayo Vallecano, who have taken advantage of the problems of Atltico and Barcelona to get into the European ranks and the hand-to-hand battle for the crown.

Everything is possible, but the statistics are in favor of Madrid, who must be perfect to get a crown more in its history and one more from the hand of Ancelotti.