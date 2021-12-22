Star of the Brazilian soap opera ‘El clon’ buys an Apple smartwatch online and only receives one stone in the shipment (PHOTO)

Murilo Benício had paid more than 3,000 Brazilian reais (about $ 530) for his order from Carrefour.

Brazilian actor Murilo Benício, famous for his role in the original version of the telenovela ‘El clon’, decided to buy an Apple Watch Series 6 online, and when he opened the shipment there was only one stone inside. The story was recently shared on the iG portal by a local blogger nicknamed Lo Bianco.

The artist paid more than 3,000 Brazilian reais (about $ 530) for his order from Carrefour and then had to wait 12 days to open the respective package, with the consequent upset to discover that he was scammed. Benício contacted the distributor to request the delivery of the device or the refund of money, but they denied it, claiming that seven days had already passed since the arrival of the device.

After that, the actor resolved to sue to the company, requesting reimbursement of the sum spent on the smartwatch, as well as compensation of 15,000 reais (about $ 2,600).

“The plaintiff, famous actor, nationally known and star of several soap operas, could never imagine, not even in the most dazzling script, such a dramatic outcome for a scene: the moment of opening the package sent by the defendant. It is definitely not the grand finale that he would have expected, “the portal cites an excerpt from the allegation presented to the court by Benício’s lawyer.

Finally, last week the artist and the company reached an agreement. Thus, Carrefour agreed to pay Benício 8,525 reais (about $ 1,500) within 10 business days.