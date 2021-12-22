Steph Curry squeezed in just the right moment and Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings | NBA.com Spain

The point guard scored 15 points in the fourth period and led Kerr’s team to a 113-98 victory. Sacramento, full of casualties, came up in the third period but had no rest for the definition.

Taking a start in the third quarter in which they lost the lead, the Golden State Warriors followed the logic and beat a no-show Sacramento Kings without too much trouble. Kerr’s were imposed by 113-98 with a great last quarter (29-19), which allows them not to lose track of the Phoenix Suns in the highest of the West and take their record to 25-6.

The great person in charge of that last dominant Golden State quarter was a Stephen Curry who released his triple record before his people. The point guard had been having a rather imprecise game until that fourth period, but he exploded with 15 points to remove any question marks from the definition. Curry led his team with 30 points and a solid 13-27 from the field, saving the best for the last act.

15 PTS in the fourth 🔥 Steph rises up from deep to extend the @warriors lead on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/V0kkYEn6W6 pic.twitter.com/bbpEnKlB7N – NBA (@NBA) December 21, 2021

In the winner there was also a very good job from Draymond Green, who added his first triple-double of the season: 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists with a 7-11 from the field. In addition, Damion Lee contributed 18 points and a near perfect 7-8 from the field with a 4-4 on triples.

Kerr’s men had as usual several good performances from the bench, with three players in double digits: 12 points for Gary Payton Jr. and Otto Porter, plus 10 points and 6 assists for Andre Iguodala. Juan Toscano? Good game with 6 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal, launching a 2-4 from the field in 16:19 minutes on the field.

On the Kings side, the best was Tyrese Haliburton with 24 points and 11 assists, followed by Harrison Barnes’ 19 goals. In addition, Buddy Hield added 18 points but with a peculiarity: 15 of them came in the third quarter, leading that push that came to give Sacramento a brief lead.

Team 1 C 2 C 3C 4C Total Golden state warriors 26 32 26 29 113 Sacramento kings 16 30 33 19 98

1st Quarter: Defense drives Warriors

Golden State opens with Stephen Curry, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney in their starting quintet. Sacramento dates Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Chimezie Metu and Tristan Thompson as headlines.

The Warriors opened by taking the threads of the game in their hands, taking a quick 16-6 lead from Curry (9 points in the first quarter), who released his triple record before his audience. Sacramento was reacting with conversions from Haliburton and Metu, but the visit felt the casualties especially in attack and suffered against the best defense of the competition, scoring just 16 points in the stage.

The score was tightened for a few minutes, but the Warriors closed it better with good income from Gary Payton II and Otto Porter, ending the first 12 minutes with a command of 26-16.

when they ask you what it’s like to watch Gary Pary II defend & dunk show them this clip pic.twitter.com/gKvSfHR9Nv – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 21, 2021

2nd Quarter: Golden State accelerates and hurts

The Kings opened the second period with greater offensive efficiency, driven by a good stretch from Haliburton and Metu that allowed them to get close to the minimum. However, the response from the Warriors was not long in coming, with a positive passage from several substitutes: Iguodala, Porter and Bjelica, for Kerr’s to take a double-digit gap again.

A triple by Barnes left Sacramento five down (46-41) with less than three minutes remaining in the set, but from there everything was back to Golden State, leaving the feeling that every time the locals press the accelerator, they tilt the match comfortably in your favor. Partial 12-5 with a surprisingly scoring Green and a 12-point lead at halftime: 58-46. Curry leads the local scoring with 13 points (albeit 1-8 on 3s), followed by Lee and Green with 10 points each. The best of the Kings is Haliburton with 14 points and 5 assists.

defense ➡️ offense in a flash 📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/vCFpzymbxe – Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 21, 2021

3rd Quarter: Hield brings the Kings closer

Sacramento’s reaction appears, with a central protagonist: Buddy Hield. The Bahamian had a dream third period, scoring 5-7 triples and adding 15 points. In addition, Haliburton and Metu continued with their good game, for a visit that even came to the front: 79-77 with a Hield bomb, subtracting 1:30.

Anyway, as it happened in the first two quarters, the closing was favorable for the Warriors: a burst of five straight points by Payton, plus a double by Porter, to lead a 7-0 that allows Kerr’s men to go 84-79 in the final 12 minutes.

.@BuddyHield explodes for 15 points in the third quarter 👌💦 pic.twitter.com/pUhcLeiwch – Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 21, 2021

Fourth Quarter: Curry sentences the victory!

After the scare of the third quarter, Golden State put things in their place and did it, when not, at the hands of Steph Curry. The point guard seemed to decide it was time to finish securing victory and had a dominant final quarter, adding 15 points. Steph’s 3-pointers again gave the locals quick separation, which they were then able to hold for the rest of the night, to end with a comfortable victory against an opponent who again ran out of scoring options.

It was a 113-98 victory for the Warriors with 30 points from the Chef.

