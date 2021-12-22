Stove football 2020: Two teams fight for Sergiño Dest

Lupon arrival of Xavi Hernández seems not to be the best for Sergiño Dest. The American side has failed to convince the nNew coach of Barcelona to be the starter And the injuries haven’t helped for it to show itself so its departure in winter would be inevitable.

There are several options that Dest would have to continue with the European dream. The full back would be in the sights of Bayern again, team that sought him out in 2020 when Barcelona took him away from Ajax, according to NBC.

But his arrival would not be so easy and it is that Dest would have a value between $ 30 million and $ 50 million in the market and the bid for him would also have the pressure of Arsenal, who are urged to refresh their attack in the Premier League.

The output of Dest would help Barcelona improve their coffers at the beginning of the Xav erai so finding you a place as soon as possible is the priority. Dest, on the other hand, needs minutes for the World Cup qualifiers with USMNT, since he needs to be in training as he is one of the key pieces of Gregg Berhalter.

So far this season, Dest has 12 games played with 3 assists in the league, in addition to four games in the Champions League. But since Xavi’s arrival, his activity has declined, especially due to an injury that has dragged on since the last FIFA date.