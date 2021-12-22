Stove football 2021: Cavani’s signing with Barcelona fades

Manchester United still does not receive any proposal from the Catalans

ANDn a beginning, Edinson Cavani appeared as the most realistic option for Barcelona in the transfer market. But in the last daysthe fate of the scorer has been left in the air and the possibilities that he can play with the Catalans have cooled down.

According to information from Fabrizio Romano, The Blaugrana team has not yet had any contact with Manchester United. Even the ‘Red Devils’ are not thinking of getting rid of the Uruguayan for this period.

Cavani would have resigned his dream of arriving at Boca Juniors to give priority to Barcelona for this winter. However, Xavi Hernández’s team has its sights set on Ferran Torres, current Manchester City player.

On the other hand, the options for charrúa in winter look increasingly complicated, since Corinthinas has not had an approach with the player either; despite the rumors that put him as one of those interested in the footballer. Given this, the 34-year-old veteran would stay to fulfill his contract with United, same that ends at the end of the campaign.

This season, Cavani has lost the role of protagonist. He has barely eight games played in which he scored a goal, so it is no surprise that he is looking forward to an exit in January.