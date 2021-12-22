Sunedu licenses a new Medicine program at the National University of Moquegua | News

The National Superintendency of Higher University Education (Sunedu) reported that it recognized the creation of the undergraduate program in Medicine at the National University of Moquegua (UNAM) and granted the license for a period of six years.

He held that this authorization enables the university to offer this new program at the university headquarters located in the district of Moquegua, region of the same name.

Sunedu stressed that with this authorization, the National University of Moquegua may call for admission to incorporate new students who wish to train in the medical profession and, in this way, contribute to closing the gap identified in the demand for medical personnel in both first- and second-level health services in the Moquegua region. The number of vacancies estimated by the university for this program is 30, per admission process.

Regarding the evaluation for the licensing of the UNAM undergraduate medicine program, the University evidenced compliance with all the basic conditions required, demonstrating that it has physical infrastructure and equipment for the development of the new offer, the availability of hours in classrooms, laboratories and workshops, and compliance with safety regulations.

The new program is based on the Professional School of Medicine, which belongs to the Faculty of Health Sciences. Regarding the faculty of the program, planning was evidenced for the progressive incorporation of 88 qualified teachers and 22 full-time teachers, for the first seven years of operation, guaranteeing an adequate average of students per faculty for clinical, community and classroom laboratory practices.

Sunedu indicated that during the evaluation it was identified that the university takes steps that guarantee the promotion and implementation of research activities based on publications in important databases, as well as its improvement in the positioning of the ranking at the national level.

He added that, in addition, the number of Renacyt teachers has increased since obtaining their Institutional Licensing; and, regarding the new academic offer requested, the university shows that it has lines of research, financing, as well as the projection of hiring research professors that will allow the promotion and conduct of research. All of this supported by the Vice-Rector’s Office for Research in coordination with the Innovation and Technology Transfer Directorate, the Research Institute, the Goods and Services Production Directorate and the Business Incubators Directorate.

With regard to infrastructure, security and well-being, the university has environments with sufficient capacity for the delivery of theoretical classes and, through the implementation plan, guarantees the signing of agreements and the availability of environments for the delivery of classes that they will be developed in health establishments. In addition, it has laboratories equipped for the number of students enrolled in each academic period.

Finally, the authorization of the new human medicine program joins two other UNAM programs that went through a license modification procedure in a favorable manner, after demonstrating that the extension of its offer complies with basic quality conditions and guarantees sustainability in the operation of these programs, providing a greater guarantee to future students of this university.

To date, Sunedu has licensed a total of seven medicine programs and required an adaptation plan for another eight medicine programs from seven universities in order for them to close the quality gaps that allow them to continue providing the service and ensure the adequate training of future medical professionals in our country.

