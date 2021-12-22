Susana Zabaleta confirms that Jesús Ochoa would have harassed a young woman

The actor Jesus OchoaThe 61-year-old is once again in the eye of the hurricane after being accused of alleged sexual harassment during the filming of the movie ‘La Usurpadora: The Musical.

In an interview for the media Susana zabaleta confirmed that ANDA’s general secretary was removed moments before the recording ended on the orders of director Santiago Limón.

The singer was questioned about the scandal that Jesús Ochoa is now pursuing and despite mentioning that he was not present when the alleged harassment occurred, he confirmed that it was a fact that he did not finish recording the film.

“It is a fact that he will no longer be there. I was not there at that time, they were putting makeup on me, but that would have to be said by someone who was there, “said the actress.

Susana confessed that, despite not being present during the alleged act, she did attend an emergency meeting where the director explained in a very reserved way the reason for the actor’s departure within the film.

“The movie is already over, but I think they changed the ending for his departure. The director, who is Santiago Limón, went to talk to us about that, of course, ”he added.