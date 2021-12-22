Takes him to play in the Calama desert

The Chilean team is not willing to be left without the World Cup again, so in these last four days of the South American Qualifiers they will face them as a true final. In that sense, he has already started ‘playing’ against Argentina and FIFA gave them full support.

YOU CAN SEE Peruvian National Team: Conmebol made official the schedules for the duels against Colombia and Ecuador

Along these lines, FIFA and Conmebol confirmed that chili You will be able to play without any problem in the Calama desert against Argentina. This meeting is scheduled for next Thursday, January 27 at 9:15 p.m. local and Buenos Aires time.

For chili there is no margin of error in these four remaining dates of the Conmebol Qualifiers. Martin Lasarte’s team is sixth in the standings and the remaining matches will be a real titanic battle, as they are direct rivals in the fight to qualify for the World Cup.

After playing in Calama, Chile will have to fly to Peace to face Bolivia on February 1 at 4:00 p.m. This is also a transcendental match, especially because the highland people always become strong at home and still have the hope of going to Qatar in 2022.

Approval to play in Calama aroused hundreds of criticisms on social networks, since they immediately remembered the times that Peru tried to change locations, but was not allowed, arguing that this will mean taking advantage of their rivals and clearly the same is the case with Chiland.

Chile: matches of 2022